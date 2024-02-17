Bella Hadid Poses With New Partner In Latest Photos

Bella Hadid has taken a significant step in her relationship with equestrian Adan Banuelos, making it Instagram official with a carousel of photos from her October 2023 birthday party.

The 27-year-old model and Banuelos, 34, were captured in denim outfits adorned with matching black cowboy hats, standing beside a vibrant rainbow-colored birthday cake inside a farm stable. In a charming display of affection, Banuelos leaned in for a kiss as they sat together at a picnic table.

The couple's romance first came to light in October 2023 when TMZ published photos of them sharing a kiss in Fort Worth, Texas. More recently, Banuelos publicly celebrated Hadid's equestrian achievements on Instagram. The model's championship qualification occurred just one month after she commenced competing with her horse, an accomplishment that Banuelos proudly acknowledged.

This romantic involvement with Banuelos marks a significant development for Hadid since her split from Marc Kalman in 2023.

Notably, Hadid, who previously had an on-and-off relationship with The Weeknd from 2015 to 2019, has been candid about the impact of her past relationships on her personal growth. Speaking on the "VS Voices" podcast in January 2022, Hadid highlighted her journey to establish boundaries and prioritize her voice in relationships. She emphasized her commitment to self-care and career, stating that she would reenter the dating scene when the timing feels right.