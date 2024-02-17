Drunkest NFL Fanbase Revealed
By Jason Hall
February 17, 2024
The Tennessee Titans have the drunkest fanbase among all 32 NFL teams, according to a study conducted by BACtrack earlier this month.
Titans fans had the highest average blood-alcohol content (BAC) on gameday at .093%, followed by fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers (.088%), Indianapolis Colts (.085%), Atlanta Falcons (.085%) and New Orleans Saints (.080%). The most sober NFL fanbase was that of the repeat Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at .051%., followed by fans of the Washington Commanders (.058%), New York Giants (.058%), Baltimore Ravens (.059%) and Los Angeles Chargers (.062%).
Fans of the New York Jets were reported to have not been rated as there was "insufficient data" in relation to the study.
As part of our How America Drinks™ series, BACtrack analyzed over 28,000 anonymous BAC results to determine which fanbase drank the most during the 2023-24 NFL season. This year's top-drinking fans? The Tennessee Titans w/ an average gameday BAC of .093% https://t.co/FNdOuDG4v4 pic.twitter.com/Rv6wInWpAw— BACtrack | The Leader in Breathalyzers (@BACtrack) February 8, 2024
BACtrack compiled data from more than 28,000 breath tests collected anonymously by users of the BACtrack app, which syncs smartphones and breathalyzers for users who want to know their BAC levels before driving an automobile.
BACtrack measured data from 6:00 a.m. on gamedays to 6:00 a.m. the following day to track the average BAC levels of NFL fans.
“To identify where fans of each NFL team are located, we utilized a map of NFL fan allegiance using Twitter data in order to associate BAC results with NFL teams across the country,” BACtrack spokesman Shawn Casey said via the New York Post.