Drunkest NFL Fanbase Revealed

The Tennessee Titans have the drunkest fanbase among all 32 NFL teams, according to a study conducted by BACtrack earlier this month.

Titans fans had the highest average blood-alcohol content (BAC) on gameday at .093%, followed by fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers (.088%), Indianapolis Colts (.085%), Atlanta Falcons (.085%) and New Orleans Saints (.080%). The most sober NFL fanbase was that of the repeat Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at .051%., followed by fans of the Washington Commanders (.058%), New York Giants (.058%), Baltimore Ravens (.059%) and Los Angeles Chargers (.062%).

Fans of the New York Jets were reported to have not been rated as there was "insufficient data" in relation to the study.