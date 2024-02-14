Chiefs Respond To Fatal Shooting At Super Bowl Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs issued a statement in response to a fatal shooting that took place during their Super Bowl LVIII victory parade in the Union Station area of downtown Kansas City on Wednesday (February 14).

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the Chiefs said. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.

"We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.

"We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."