Chiefs Respond To Fatal Shooting At Super Bowl Parade
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs issued a statement in response to a fatal shooting that took place during their Super Bowl LVIII victory parade in the Union Station area of downtown Kansas City on Wednesday (February 14).
"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the Chiefs said. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.
"We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.
"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.
"We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."
Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024
One person died and at least 15 others were wounded, including at least five reported to be dealing with serious injuries, NBC News reports. Two armed people were reported to be in custody in relation to the shooting.
Local officials said they don't believe the shooting motive was terrorism, however, an investigation is ongoing. A video shared online showed police responding to an active shooter situation at Union Station, where the parade concluded.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shots have been fired at the site of a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, police say.pic.twitter.com/FE3TQDnnBM— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 14, 2024
Patrons were asked to leave the area at Union Station immediately and avoid the parking garage so victims can receive treatment.
The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl victory in the past five years days after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (February 11), having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City is also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history.