Prince Harry To Consider Resuming Royal Duties If This Happens

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

February 18, 2024

Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry could potentially resume his royal duties if approached by King Charles III, as shared by a source to Page Six.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex recently made a brief transatlantic journey to visit his father, who is facing a cancer diagnosis, emphasizing his deep affection for his family during an interview on Good Morning America.

The insider conveyed that if his father seeks assistance, Harry would likely be willing to offer support, stating, "I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no, I think he would try." However, it was also noted that initiating such a step might not be something Harry would independently propose.

In a reconciliation move, Harry spent a short 25-hour trip in the UK, meeting his 75-year-old father at Clarence House, the monarch's London residence. Presently in Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 celebrations with Meghan Markle, Harry recounted his swift response to his father's diagnosis, expressing, "I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

Despite residing in California, Harry disclosed plans to return to the UK for family visits.

Reports suggest that he and Meghan Markle are actively working on a reconciliation plan with the royal family. Despite recent revelations causing some disruptions, it is speculated that Harry remains hopeful about the potential reunifying effect of Charles' illness on the family, mentioning, “Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together.”

