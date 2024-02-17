It's hard to imagine what one would do if Queen Bey personally sent over flowers.

Luckily, Reneé Rapp, known for her relatable persona, captured on camera the awe-inspiring moment when she actually received flowers from none other than Beyoncé.

The artist and actor, celebrated for her portrayal of Regina George in the Mean Girls musical, shared her heartfelt reaction on Saturday after performing a cover of Beyoncé's "Daddy Lessons" from the Lemonade album.

In a photo, Rapp is captured with a hand over her mouth, gazing at the special bouquet, followed by a video expressing disbelief, whispering, "not Beyoncé."

In her caption, Rapp conveyed the indescribable feeling of being acknowledged by her hero, declaring Beyoncé as her inspiration.

While Rapp didn't explicitly state if the flowers were a response to her musical tribute, the gesture marked a significant milestone. Commenters echoed Rapp's excitement, emphasizing the impact such recognition would have on one's ego.

Despite Rapp's recent shift towards prioritizing music over acting, particularly after facing body-related comments and anxiety, her fan-favorite status persists.

Having released the album Snow Angel in 2023 and currently on tour, the possibility of a collaboration with Beyoncé remains a dream for fans as both artists continue to evolve in their respective careers.