Travis Kelce Donates To 2 Kids Injured During Chiefs Parade Shooting
By Jason Hall
February 17, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce donated $100,000 to the family of two young girls wounded during his team's Super Bowl LVIII victory parade earlier this week.
A GoFundMe launched to help the Reyes family, whose daughters, ages 8 and 10, were hospitalized from injuries sustained in the shooting, received two donations of $50,000 from Kelce's 87 & Running charity. Kelce's donations matched the amount his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, made to another GoFundMe launched to help the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the lone person killed in the shooting.
Kelce's 87 & Running foundation was launched in 2015 with a focus on helping “underserved youth strive to become productive citizens by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities while learning critical life skills,” according to its website.
“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Kelce wrote on his X account after the shooting. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”
Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, also visited the two girls at the hospital this week, the Reyes family shared in a statement obtained by 'the TODAY Show' on Friday (February 16).
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany visit 10-year-old Madison Reyes, who was shot at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade. pic.twitter.com/8xPva4XEH4— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 16, 2024
“On behalf of the Reyes Family, we are incredibly grateful for the love, support, and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement reads. “Our family, along with the other families impacted by this senseless act, are still healing physically and emotionally.”
The family said that the two girls were expected to be in casts for several months after undergoing surgery but were making good progress as they continue to recover.
“We will endure follow-up doctor’s visits for the next few years. They are receiving physical therapy to regain their strength and mobility,” the statement added. “While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us. The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers.”