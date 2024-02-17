Travis Kelce Donates To 2 Kids Injured During Chiefs Parade Shooting

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce donated $100,000 to the family of two young girls wounded during his team's Super Bowl LVIII victory parade earlier this week.

A GoFundMe launched to help the Reyes family, whose daughters, ages 8 and 10, were hospitalized from injuries sustained in the shooting, received two donations of $50,000 from Kelce's 87 & Running charity. Kelce's donations matched the amount his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, made to another GoFundMe launched to help the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the lone person killed in the shooting.

Kelce's 87 & Running foundation was launched in 2015 with a focus on helping “underserved youth strive to become productive citizens by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities while learning critical life skills,” according to its website.