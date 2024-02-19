Linkin Park Announce New Unreleased Song Featuring Chester Bennington
By Katrina Nattress
February 19, 2024
Linkin Park may not be recording new music, but they're continuing to share previously unreleased songs that were recorded with Chester Bennington before his death. On Monday (February 19), the band teased "Friendly Fire," a song that was recorded during 2017's One More Light sessions. The album would be Linkin Park's last and was released just two months before Bennington took his own life.
The band shared a snippet of the "new" song. The 30-minute teaser features Bennington's vocals in what sounds like the chorus. He sings: “We’re falling apart for no reason/ We’re pulling the trigger in a useless war/ If we go back and go into the black/ What are we fighting for?/ What are we fighting?/ It’s just friendly fire.”
Linkin Park have yet to announce when we can expect the archival track to drop. For now, listen to the teaser below.
🟢 20 “Friendly Fire” #FriendlyFireLP pic.twitter.com/YZVKAXKq9w— LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) February 19, 2024
"Friendly Fire" comes after Linkin Park shared "Lost" from their Meteora sessions last year as part of the album's 20th anniversary celebration. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart and was iHeartRadio's top alternative song of 2023.
"Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself," Mike Shinoda said of "Lost" in a press release. "For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way."