Linkin Park Announce New Unreleased Song Featuring Chester Bennington

Linkin Park may not be recording new music, but they're continuing to share previously unreleased songs that were recorded with Chester Bennington before his death. On Monday (February 19), the band teased "Friendly Fire," a song that was recorded during 2017's One More Light sessions. The album would be Linkin Park's last and was released just two months before Bennington took his own life.

The band shared a snippet of the "new" song. The 30-minute teaser features Bennington's vocals in what sounds like the chorus. He sings: “We’re falling apart for no reason/ We’re pulling the trigger in a useless war/ If we go back and go into the black/ What are we fighting for?/ What are we fighting?/ It’s just friendly fire.”

Linkin Park have yet to announce when we can expect the archival track to drop. For now, listen to the teaser below.