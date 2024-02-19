Man Handcuffed In Viral Photo Wasn't Chiefs Parade Shooter

A man handcuffed in a viral photo taken during the aftermath of the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade last Wednesday (February 14) attempted to clear his name after being falsely identified as one of the gunmen.

Denton Loudermill, an Olathe, Kansas, native and father of three, was captured in a Getty Images photo that circulated online after the fatal shooting with many incorrectly assuming he was responsible, as well as several notable Republican politicians misidentifying him as an illegal alien. Loudermill was instead detained for being intoxicated and not moving away from the crime scene.

“I just want to clear my name that I had nothing to do with anything,” Loudermill said at a press conference Saturday (February 17) via KMBC.

“I was just enjoying myself like everybody else, but other than that, I was out there not to harm anybody. I was just enjoying the parade like everybody else,” he added.