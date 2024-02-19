Man Handcuffed In Viral Photo Wasn't Chiefs Parade Shooter
By Jason Hall
February 19, 2024
A man handcuffed in a viral photo taken during the aftermath of the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade last Wednesday (February 14) attempted to clear his name after being falsely identified as one of the gunmen.
Denton Loudermill, an Olathe, Kansas, native and father of three, was captured in a Getty Images photo that circulated online after the fatal shooting with many incorrectly assuming he was responsible, as well as several notable Republican politicians misidentifying him as an illegal alien. Loudermill was instead detained for being intoxicated and not moving away from the crime scene.
“I just want to clear my name that I had nothing to do with anything,” Loudermill said at a press conference Saturday (February 17) via KMBC.
“I was just enjoying myself like everybody else, but other than that, I was out there not to harm anybody. I was just enjoying the parade like everybody else,” he added.
EXCLUSIVE: This is Denton Loudermill. Images of him being detained at the Chiefs rally have spread online. Posts claim...Posted by Peyton Headlee KMBC on Saturday, February 17, 2024
The shooting stemmed from a dispute between several people, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves announced during an update last Thursday (February 15) via ESPN. Graves confirmed that the total number of victims injured, including Lisa Lopez-Galvan, identified as the lone person killed in the incident, had risen to 23.
The other victims injured in the shooting ranged between the ages of eight and 47, with half reported to be under the age of 16. Fire Chief Ross Grundyson confirmed that eight victims were reported to have sustained critical injuries and seven were in serious condition. Three people -- including juveniles -- were detained and multiple firearms were recovered at the scene.
Drone footage shows a massive crowd quickly parting after shots were fired near the corner of Pershing and Kessler in the Union Station area of downtown Kansas City.
NEW: A KCTV5 viewer shared a video from the corner of Pershing and Kessler. In it, you can hear shots ring out and parade attendees go running on Wednesday afternoon.https://t.co/oXSTzCqpCY pic.twitter.com/l1mJSWhnwl— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 15, 2024
The Chiefs issued a statement in response to the incident on their official website and social media accounts last Wednesday.
Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024
"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the Chiefs said. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.
"We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.
"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.
"We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."
Another video shared online showed police responding to an active shooter situation at Union Station, where the parade concluded.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shots have been fired at the site of a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, police say.pic.twitter.com/FE3TQDnnBM— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 14, 2024
The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl victory in the past five years days after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (February 11), having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City is also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history.