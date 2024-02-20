Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Dead At 36

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter reportedly died by suicide at the age of 36, a representative for the Parma Police Department in Ohio confirmed to TMZ on Monday (February 19).

Karter, who entered the adult film industry in 2008, was reported to have died last Thursday (February 15) after her body was received by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, according to online records. A GoFundMe was also launched by Rachel Yacobucci and Megan Lee, the owners of Ecole de Pole Cleveland and Ecole de Pole Akron, where she attended classes, on behalf of Karter's mother, Tina, to pay for memorial expenses.

"Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by," the GoFundMe states. "Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage. As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could."

The GoFundMe also noted that Karter planned to open a pole fitness studio of her own. The adult film star won multiple awards during her career, according to her IMDB page.

Karter's death comes less than a month after former adult film actress Jesse Jane and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, were both found dead in Oklahoma.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.