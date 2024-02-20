Arizona National Park Named One Of The Most Dangerous In The Country

National parks, protected destinations to enjoy nature, stand as havens for biodiversity and sanctuaries for those seeking refuge in the great outdoors. These stunning areas not only showcase the stunning beauty of our planet but also serve as crucial hubs for environmental conservation, inviting visitors to connect with the wonders of untouched landscapes and diverse ecosystems.

However, safety is something to consider when visiting a national park.

Kuhl identified both the safest and most dangerous national parks in the country for hiking and camping:

"More than 300 million Americans visited our National Parks last year, and while this staggering number underscores their rising popularity, it also comes hand-in-hand with the possible risks involved. But how big of a risk is it?

To answer this question, we conducted an in-depth analysis of America’s national parks to determine the safest and, by contrast, the 'most dangerous.' This research aims to offer peace of mind to even the most cautious adventurers by highlighting the high safety numbers of our national parks. "

Mentioned on the list is Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park, which is considered least safe national park in the U.S.

Due to its untamed edges, 165 medical incidents have taken place from 2007 to 2023.