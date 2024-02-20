Arizona National Park Named One Of The Safest In The Country

National parks, protected destinations to enjoy nature, stand as havens for biodiversity and sanctuaries for those seeking refuge in the great outdoors. These stunning areas not only showcase the stunning beauty of our planet but also serve as crucial hubs for environmental conservation, inviting visitors to connect with the wonders of untouched landscapes and diverse ecosystems.

However, safety is something to consider when visiting a national park.

Kuhl identified both the safest and most dangerous national parks in the country for hiking and camping:

"More than 300 million Americans visited our National Parks last year, and while this staggering number underscores their rising popularity, it also comes hand-in-hand with the possible risks involved. But how big of a risk is it?

To answer this question, we conducted an in-depth analysis of America’s national parks to determine the safest and, by contrast, the 'most dangerous.' This research aims to offer peace of mind to even the most cautious adventurers by highlighting the high safety numbers of our national parks."

Petrified Forest National Park is the second safest national park in the U.S.:

"The top five parks, including Gateway Arch National Park in Missouri and Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona, scored highly on the safety scale due to their low numbers of missing persons and fatalities, minimal trail closures, and adequate ranger presence."

Rangers consistently ensure that visitors remain safe throughout the entirety of their time at the gorgeous park known for colorful petrified wood.