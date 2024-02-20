California Destination Named 'Most Expensive Place To Live' In The State

Is it expensive to live in California?

The answer to that question depends on your personal definition of "expensive" and where in the state you live. For example, someone making millions of dollars a year might not think it is as expensive to live in San Francisco, as someone making less than $100,000. Which part of the state you live in can also directly impact how expensive and inexpensive cost of living is. Living in a small community, away from entertainment capitals and off the beaten path will be a cheaper place to inhabit than a major, booming city. Regardless of opinion or location, Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the least affordable places to live in the U.S., and one California city was featured.

Per the list, the most expensive place to live in California in 2024 is San Francisco. The cost of living in San Francisco is 17.4% more expensive than the national average.

Here's what Yahoo Finance had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"The Bay Area remains cost-prohibitive for many households, but it has held on to its trademark diversity. Nearly 42% of the area residents speak a language other than English at home – twice the overall U.S. rate."

