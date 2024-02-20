Georgia Eatery Among America's 'Top 100 Pizza Spots' In 2024

Pizza is always a crowd pleaser, and fortunately for people in Georgia, there are plenty of incredible pizzerias to visit for a memorable slice. A new list from Yelp, however, is shining a spotlight on one eatery in particular as being one of the best in America.

Yelp recently compiled a list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. in 2024 according to Yelp Elites, and while the rankings include several pizzerias in popular destinations like New York and California, there are still plenty of must-try pizza places around the country, including one right here in Georgia.

Coming in at No. 68 is Vinnie Van Go-Go's, a casual eatery in Savannah serving New York-style thin crust pizza that has a 4.1 star rating on Yelp and nearly 1,500 reviews. Located at 317 W. Bryan Street, this restaurant was described by one Yelper as having "some of the best pizza we've had."

Here's how Yelp determined its rankings:

"We identified businesses in the pizza category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and number of 5-star reviews each business had that were written by members of the Yelp Elite Squad."

Check out the full list at yelp.com to see more of the best pizza places around the country. Curious about other lauded restaurants around the Peach State? You can also see our previous coverage of the eatery named among the top places to eat in 2024.