Missouri Spot Named The State's 'Most Stunning Natural Attraction'

America has plenty of amazing manmade monuments and tourist attractions that draw in thousands, if not millions, of visitors every year. However, there are plenty of places worth visiting where you can experience and marvel at the quiet beauty and spectacular wonder created by the natural world.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the "most stunning natural attraction" in all of Missouri is Onondaga Cave State Park. Described by the Missouri State Parks' website as an "underground wonderland," this park offers visitors a chance to explore the otherworldly sights held within the cave, such as an underground river. Here's what the site had to say about Missouri's most breathtaking natural attraction:

"Designated a National Natural Landmark due to the quality of its formations, Onondaga Cave features a wide variety of pristine cave structures and an underground river deeply entrenched in a canyon."

This is how the site determined its list:

"24/7 Tempo compiled a list of standout natural sights in each state after reviewing numerous travel guides and photography collections. Though subjective, these diverse landscapes deserve recognition for their beauty and uniqueness."

To see more of the most beautiful natural attractions around the country, check out the full list at 247tempo.com.