North Carolina Spot Named The State's 'Most Stunning Natural Attraction'

America has plenty of amazing manmade monuments and tourist attractions that draw in thousands, if not millions, of visitors every year. However, there are plenty of places worth visiting where you can experience and marvel at the quiet beauty and spectacular wonder created by the natural world.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the "most stunning natural attraction" in all of North Carolina is Linville Falls, described by BlueRidgeParkway.org as one of, if not the most, popular waterfalls in the Blue Ridge, with around 350,000 visitors each year. This beautiful tiered waterfall will take your breath away. Here's what the site had to say about North Carolina's most breathtaking natural attraction:

"Linville Falls is a three-tiered waterfall that plummets 90 feet into the 12-mile-long Linville Gorge off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Multiple trails between one and two miles round trip provide overlooks to the falls."

This is how the site determined its list:

"24/7 Tempo compiled a list of standout natural sights in each state after reviewing numerous travel guides and photography collections. Though subjective, these diverse landscapes deserve recognition for their beauty and uniqueness."

To see more of the most beautiful natural attractions around the country, check out the full list at 247tempo.com.