South Carolina Eatery Among America's 'Top 100 Pizza Spots' In 2024

Pizza is always a crowd pleaser, and fortunately for people in South Carolina, there are plenty of incredible pizzerias to visit for a memorable slice. A new list from Yelp, however, is shining a spotlight on one eatery in particular as being one of the best in America.

Yelp recently compiled a list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. in 2024 according to Yelp Elites, and while the rankings include several pizzerias in popular destinations like New York and California, there are still plenty of must-try pizza places around the country, including one right here in South Carolina.

Coming in at No. 75 is The Obstinate Daughter, an eclectic restaurant in Sullivan's Island serving fare influence by French, Italian and Spanish cuisine that has a 4.5 star rating on Yelp and nearly 1,500 reviews. Located at 2063 Middle Street, this popular restaurant described by one Yelper as "truly a gem."

Here's how Yelp determined its rankings:

"We identified businesses in the pizza category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and number of 5-star reviews each business had that were written by members of the Yelp Elite Squad."

Check out the full list at yelp.com to see more of the best pizza places around the country.