South Carolina Spot Named The State's 'Most Stunning Natural Attraction'

America has plenty of amazing manmade monuments and tourist attractions that draw in thousands, if not millions, of visitors every year. However, there are plenty of places worth visiting where you can experience and marvel at the quiet beauty and spectacular wonder created by the natural world.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the "most stunning natural attraction" in all of South Carolina is Boneyard Beach, found on Bull Island along the coast. Like the name suggests, this gorgeous spot houses bare trees weathered by the ocean, many of which have fallen over to lay to rest among the waves. Here's what the site had to say about South Carolina's most breathtaking natural attraction:

"Boneyard Beach is an eerie stretch of coast on Bull Island where trees that formerly grew on the shore have been overtaken by the ocean. The saltwater eventually turned them white and grey, and many have toppled over and lie in the waves."

This is how the site determined its list:

"24/7 Tempo compiled a list of standout natural sights in each state after reviewing numerous travel guides and photography collections. Though subjective, these diverse landscapes deserve recognition for their beauty and uniqueness."

To see more of the most beautiful natural attractions around the country, check out the full list at 247tempo.com.