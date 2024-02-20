Tommy Lee Shares Gruesome Photos After Undergoing Hand Surgery

Drumming for a living can take a toll on your hands (just ask Travis Barker). Tommy Lee's been Mötley Crüe's drummer for more than 40 years, and in that time developed some "debilitating issues" that were hindering his abilities. Lee recently took to Instagram to reveal he underwent successful surgery to fix a Dupytrens Contracture and carpal tunnel and is able to twirl his drumsticks for the first time in years.

"Well kids, it’s show n tell time… hope this doesn’t wreck your lunch," he captioned the post, which includes some pretty gruesome photos of the surgery. "Only 3 weeks ago i underwent a hand surgery by @drcohenhandsurgeon He addressed 2 debilitating issues for me as a drummer, keyboard player and pretty much everything to do with my right hand. And yesterday was f**king monumental for me to the point of tears …. I have my life back and my money makers."

"And for you drummers and musicians out there i can say it’s possible to fix!" Lee added. "And in the last clip I’m able to twirl my sticks again… i haven’t been able to do that in a few years because of the Dupytrens Contracture and carpal tunnel issues that are now gone! @drcohenhandsurgeon and the staff there I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL"

It's good that the 61-year-old's surgery was successful because last year his Mötley Crüe bandmate Nikki Sixx expressed his hopes that the band will still be active when it celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2031.

See Lee's post, including some pretty gnarly photos, below.

Warning: Graphic images