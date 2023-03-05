Travis Barker Gives Update From Hospital Following Finger Surgery

Travis Barker successfully underwent surgery on his finger after seriously injuring his finger not once, but twice, during blink-182 tour rehearsals. The drummer shared an update with fans on Instagram from the hospital that included a gnarly photo of the surgery itself.

"Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery," he wrote. "It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically. So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon🥁🤘(trigger warning: last photo is hard to look at)"

See his post here.

Blink-182 was forced to postpone the first leg of their highly anticipated reunion tour with Tom DeLonge, which was supposed to kick off March 11 in Latin America.

“I know it seems like you’ve waited so long – which you have. And we’ve waited too. This is just devastating on so many levels. But we’re gonna get Travis better, we’re gonna come down – the three of us, together – and we’re gonna rock, and we’re gonna have an incredible time with you guys," Tom said, revealing they plan to play Latin America in 2024. "But I really want you to know, from my heart to yours, how important you guys are to us, and this is not something that we could have even have saw coming. This is just devastating. But we love you, blink-182 loves you. We will see you soon.”

As of now, the North American leg of tour is set to begin May 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.