2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D's Trial Delayed For Several Months

Davis was arrested last September following a revamped investigation into 2Pac's murder. He was accused of being in the car and providing the weapon to the actual person who fired the deadly shots at the rap star on the night of September 7, 1996. Davis is the only man still alive who was in the car that night. He faces one charge of murder and is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center. Following several delays, David was able to enter a "not guilty" plea.



Last month, a judge granted him bail set at $750,000. In order to quality for house arrest, Davis would have to cough up 10% of his bail and prove that the money came from a legitimate source. Upon his release, the defendant would also have to wear an ankle monitor.



Davis' trial date was originally set for June 3. The trial will now begin on November 4.