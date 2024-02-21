California Destination Named 'Best Small Town' In The Entire State

What makes a small town special?

Is it the charming little mom & pop stores and cafes that surround the quaint cobblestone main street, or the way the old church bell rings a few minutes late on Saturdays as the welcoming townspeople stroll under the willow trees and make their way to park benches with a good book in hand, admiring the local splendor in between pages? These desirable features, adorable quirks, and so much more lay the groundwork for the best town in California. While there are many lovely towns that populate the country, only a few are recognized as the best around!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best and coolest small town in all of California is Carmel-by-the-Sea. 3,196 people call this amazingly-unique town home.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the best, coolest small town in the entire state:

"Just above California's famed Big Sur is the beyond-words-gorgeous Monterey Peninsula. Home to Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea, it offers no shortage of pleasant seaside towns, each offering a different taste of the area. The favorite, though, is Carmel-by-the-Sea, a tiny — one square mile! — charmer with upscale shopping and dining amid gingerbread-like houses. Monterey is no slouch either, though, landing in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's list of the best small towns."

For a continued list of the best small towns across the country visit farandwide.com.