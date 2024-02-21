Justin Fields Addresses Social Media Controversy Amid Speculation

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields claimed he was "just trying to take a little break" when he unfollowed his team's official Instagram account, but acknowledged that he does want a definitive answer on his future.

Fields, 24, appeared on the 'St. Brown Brothers' podcast alongside Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and his brother, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and addressed the situation, which led to further speculation of the Bears potentially trading him.

“Why do people take social media so serious?” Fields said. “I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline. … I’m about to go on vacation, I don’t want to see no football.”

The Bears currently have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and many speculate that they will trade Fields amid plans to use it on former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Fields acknowledged that he intends to stay with the Bears, who selected him at No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but just wants the uncertainty to be over.

“If it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans are great," Fields said. "... The biggest thing is I just want it to be over. Let me know if I’m getting traded [or] let me know if I’m staying.”