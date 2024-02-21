With travel comes an abundance of benefits.

It delivers the promise of discovering the unknown, tasting diverse flavors and creating connections with cultures beyond our own.

People are drawn to travel not just for the destinations, but for the pure joy of unraveling the mysteries of unfamiliar surroundings, savoring the thrill of the possibilities and collecting a treasury of memories that release us from routine.

Thrillist has gathered a list of the most beautiful springtime destination in the country:

“After a long and dreary hibernation season, it's always nice to stop and smell the flowers come spring, when a whole world of color opens up, often overwhelming our senses (and sinuses) and reminding us, forcefully, to see the beauty around us.

Chasing spring’s mighty colors makes for a celebratory kind of journey, and if you’re still in the year of the road trip (and aren’t we all?), reaching that beauty doesn’t have to be too far from home. To get you out there, we’ve scouted out some of the best places to enjoy the outdoors this spring, with each of these destinations offering a healthy dose of wildflowers, the promise of birds and breezes, and a serious detox from those winter blues. Here’s where to travel around the US this spring.”

New Mexico’s Santa Fe was recognized:

“Spring in Santa Fe is the time to celebrate all of life’s nice things. Mid-April in one of the largest and liveliest arts scenes in the country sees the return of an outdoor weekend market where you can browse—and buy—the work of local artists (it’s a thing that runs till October). Can’t take your vacation quite yet? Catch vendors from the Northern New Mexico Fine Arts & Crafts Guild on May 27-29. Get close to nature at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, a living history museum that offers expert-led birdwatching tours. Or, if you're a cycler, sign up for the famous Santa Fe Century ride for ultra-scenic views.”