North Carolina Spot Among The Best Spring Break Destinations In The U.S.

One of the most highly-anticipated times of the year is quickly approaching: Spring Break. The break often provides a much-needed break from real life, especially for college students who are looking for an escape far away from endless exams and studying. It's also a time when parents with kids in school can spend time with their family and enjoy some space away from work.

Travel blog Full Suitcase compiled a list of 17 of the best Spring Break destination in the U.S., also offering tips on where to go and what to do in each. The list is filled with both natural wonders like Moab, Utah, as well as popular and eclectic cities like San Francisco, but one destination in North Carolina also made the cut: the Outer Banks.

According to the site, the Outer Banks are a great place to visit during springtime, considered the off-season, because of the warming temperatures offering a great atmosphere for outdoor activities as well as affordable hotels making the trip easier on your wallet, making it "the perfect and budget-friendly destination for spring break sans crowds."

Full Suitcase suggests exploring the various beaches, visiting lighthouses and the Wright Brothers Memorial as well as taking a drive along the Outer Banks Scenic Byway "to breath in the beautiful vistas and make memories of a lifetime."

Check out the full list at fullsuitcase.com to see more of the best Spring Break destinations in the country.