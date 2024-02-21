Prince William and the royal family are having a rough start to the year. While attending the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards over the weekend, the Prince of Wales had a rare and candid moment about how he's been dealing with his wife Kate Middleton's recent stomach surgery and his father King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis.

The royal has served as the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010. While talking with the chief executive of the Southbank Centre, Elaine Bedell during the awards show on Sunday, February 18th, Prince William admitted that he's when it came to this year's nominated films, he's watched "the fewest I've ever done before, annoyingly," per People.

He went on to reference the recent health issues in his family explaining, "I've had other things on my mind. It’s been a bit [hand motion] — a bit like that. But hopefully, I'll catch up."

Prince William attended the event without the Princess of Wales as she is still recovering from her abdominal surgery which took place on January 16th. "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," a statement posted on Kate and Prince William's Instagram earlier this month read. "She is making good progress." The statement continued, "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."

The Prince of Wales also broke his silence on his father's cancer diagnosis saying, "I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all."