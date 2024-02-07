Prince William's appearance came as the Princess of Wales is currently at home recovering from a recent surgery. "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," a statement posted on Kate and Prince William's Instagram last week read. "She is making good progress." The statement continued, "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."

The Princess of Wales' stay at the London Clinic coincided with her father-in-law King Charles III's stay last Friday, January 26th. According to People, King Charles paid the Princess of Wales a visit before heading into his own procedure.

Shortly after, the palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Monday's (Feb. 5th) statement read. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."