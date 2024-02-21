Russell Crowe Looks Unrecognizable While Preparing For New Role

Many actors go through amazing transformations to prepare for roles in new films, ranging from subtle yet striking like a bold haircut to an incredible and disciplined body change like bulking up in preparation to play a superhero. Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe has gone through his own transformation recently — shaving off his beard for the first time in five years — and he looks nearly unrecognizable.

The Gladiator actor took to X (formerly Twitter) this week to share a photo of himself looking quite different compared to the silver bearded look he's been rocking for years, staring down fans in an intense selfie while showing off his now-shaved face with a hint of stubble. Based on his caption, it appears as though he is getting ready for some new film roles.

"The actor prepares #20," he captioned the pic, adding that it is his "First shave since 2019."