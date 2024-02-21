Russell Crowe Looks Unrecognizable While Preparing For New Role

By Sarah Tate

February 21, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Many actors go through amazing transformations to prepare for roles in new films, ranging from subtle yet striking like a bold haircut to an incredible and disciplined body change like bulking up in preparation to play a superhero. Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe has gone through his own transformation recently — shaving off his beard for the first time in five years — and he looks nearly unrecognizable.

The Gladiator actor took to X (formerly Twitter) this week to share a photo of himself looking quite different compared to the silver bearded look he's been rocking for years, staring down fans in an intense selfie while showing off his now-shaved face with a hint of stubble. Based on his caption, it appears as though he is getting ready for some new film roles.

"The actor prepares #20," he captioned the pic, adding that it is his "First shave since 2019."

While Crowe didn't reveal which film had him shaving off his signature beard, Page Six reports that he is preparing to take on the role of Hermann Göring, Adolf Hitler's right-hand man, in Nuremburg, which is set to begin filming soon in Hungary. Additionally, he is set to appear in The Beast in Me, which starts filming in the spring.

