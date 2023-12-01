Christina Aguilera Shocks Fans With 'Unrecognizable' New TikTok

Fans think Christina Aguilera looks unrecognizable in a new TikTok. This week the pop star shared a What's In My Bag ad and fans took to the comments section to express their shock. "Now way that's Christina Aguilera," one fan wrote. "Is it me or she looks like 2000s xtina," asked another. One fan even joked, "That's Christina Kardashian" and another suggested the video was made using AI.

While most fans commented about the singer looking unrecognizable in the video, some fans came to her defense. "If you are OG Christina fan you know this is her. She looks like she traveled back in time," one fan wrote. "She sounds and looks like she did when she first came out. I don’t understand why people say this is not her. True fans know."