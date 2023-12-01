Christina Aguilera Shocks Fans With 'Unrecognizable' New TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 1, 2023
Fans think Christina Aguilera looks unrecognizable in a new TikTok. This week the pop star shared a What's In My Bag ad and fans took to the comments section to express their shock. "Now way that's Christina Aguilera," one fan wrote. "Is it me or she looks like 2000s xtina," asked another. One fan even joked, "That's Christina Kardashian" and another suggested the video was made using AI.
While most fans commented about the singer looking unrecognizable in the video, some fans came to her defense. "If you are OG Christina fan you know this is her. She looks like she traveled back in time," one fan wrote. "She sounds and looks like she did when she first came out. I don’t understand why people say this is not her. True fans know."
Fans will get a better look at the pop legend when she embarks on her Las Vegas residency later this year. Back in October, the singer announced a new residency that will take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The run of shows will kick off on New Year's Eve weekend and extend into the new year. For more information and tickets, head to VenetianLasVegas.com.
“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera said in a statement per Billboard. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.” The founder of Voltaire, Michael Gruber, added that his goal for the venue to is create "superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas” and the “incredibly talented” Aguilera will help “highlight that Voltaire experience.”