The Most 'Out-Of-The-Ordinary' Restaurant In Florida

Restaurants across the United States strive to bring guests a memorable dining experience. This can manifest as some mouthwatering dishes, picturesque scenery and decor, or staff that goes above and beyond to enrich your visit. Some eateries spice up the dining format with strange menu items, bizarre concepts, unusual building locations, and other head-scratching ideas. These quirks can work out by attracting a consistent, sometimes loyal, customer base.

LoveFood recently released a list dedicated to these unique restaurants. The website revealed every state's "most unusual dining experience" based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the roundup, Florida's most out-of-the-ordinary restaurant is the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater! Here's why this retro establishment graced the list:

"Located inside Disney's Hollywood Studios, the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater is a 1950s-style drive-thru, where diners eat in vintage open-top cars while enjoying clips of thrilling sci-fi movies. You'll feel as if you've stepped onto the movie set of Grease, and those who've been there love the fun, friendly atmosphere. The menu features classic American burgers and fries, cheesy nachos, and fried dill pickles. Leave room to try the amazing desserts – the donut ice cream sundae gets rave reviews."