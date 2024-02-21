Young Thug Named As Alleged Shooter In 911 Call Played In Court

"They came to my house and told me that the guy who shot somebody's name was Young Thug, whoever that's supposed to be," the woman said in the recording.



According to Atlanta News First, prosecutors wanted the jury to hear the call but the defense objected since the call was "hearsay." Defense attorney Brian Steel argued that the woman who made the call was "relying on the supposed neighbor, and we don’t know how the neighbor got that information." Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love countered by asserting "the caller herself has experienced her neighbor coming to her in a panic." The judge presiding over the case, Judge Ural Glanville, told them that he needs more time to consider whether or not the call will be entered into evidence.



The YSL Trial has gone through a lot of twists and turns since it formally began back in November. In the past two months since the jury was seated, some of the juror's faces were accidently leaked on the livestream and codefendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed in Fulton County jail. Earlier this month, Nicole Fegan, a defense attorney for codefendant Tenquarius Mender, was arrested on gang-related charges that are separate from the YSL case.