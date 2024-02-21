Young Thug Named As Alleged Shooter In 911 Call Played In Court
By Tony M. Centeno
February 21, 2024
Young Thug was accused of shooting someone over a decade ago during the most recent hearing in the YSL RICO trial.
On Tuesday, February 20, the prosecution motioned to enter a recording of a 911 call from September 11, 2013 into evidence. In the recording, you can hear an unidentified woman inform police that a man who was shot was in her friend's apartment and didn't know what to do about it. The woman said someone had relayed all the information to her. There wasn't any immediate danger, but the woman wanted to make sure police knew the identity of the alleged shooter.
Young Thug ID’d as alleged gunman in 911 call played at YSL RICO trial— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 20, 2024
via: @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/V1k9hWkTXl
"They came to my house and told me that the guy who shot somebody's name was Young Thug, whoever that's supposed to be," the woman said in the recording.
According to Atlanta News First, prosecutors wanted the jury to hear the call but the defense objected since the call was "hearsay." Defense attorney Brian Steel argued that the woman who made the call was "relying on the supposed neighbor, and we don’t know how the neighbor got that information." Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love countered by asserting "the caller herself has experienced her neighbor coming to her in a panic." The judge presiding over the case, Judge Ural Glanville, told them that he needs more time to consider whether or not the call will be entered into evidence.
The YSL Trial has gone through a lot of twists and turns since it formally began back in November. In the past two months since the jury was seated, some of the juror's faces were accidently leaked on the livestream and codefendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed in Fulton County jail. Earlier this month, Nicole Fegan, a defense attorney for codefendant Tenquarius Mender, was arrested on gang-related charges that are separate from the YSL case.