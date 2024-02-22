6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
By Jason Hall
February 23, 2024
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the East Pacific Rise (February 22) morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in the southern portion of the mid-ocean rise and centered at a depth of 2.0 kilometers (1.24 miles). The East Pacific Rise, which runs through the Gulf of California in the Salton Sea basin, is located along the floor of the Pacific Ocean and separates the Pacific Plate west from several other plates.
Last week, a 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck California. The natural disaster was located in Ontario and centered at a depth of 13.0 kilometers (about 8.08 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.3 - southern East Pacific Rise https://t.co/sxH38BID9p— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 23, 2024
The Ontario earthquake was the second reported in California this week at the latest of several in recent weeks. A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck California on February 12, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in El Centro and centered at a depth of 18.9 kilometers (about 11.74 miles). An estimated 2,047 residents said they felt the earthquake at the time of publication on Friday morning.
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on February 9. The natural disaster was located in Malibu and centered at a depth of 15.3 kilometers (about 8.6 miles).
The February 9 earthquake appeared to interrupt a live Fox Sports 1 broadcast. 'Speak' host Joy Taylor shared a clip of the incident on her X account, which took place as she was addressing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' legacy heading into his Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
"We are experiencing an earthquake," Taylor said after pausing, though keeping her composure and continuing her take.
FS1's headquarters are located in the Century City section of Los Angeles. The Malibu earthquake was reported hours after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Hawaii on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located off the Pāhala and centered at a depth of 34.6 kilometers (about 21.5 miles). Several other earthquakes were reported in California during recent months.
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck California on February 2, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located off the Northern California coast near the San Francisco Zoo and centered at a depth of 9.9 kilometers (about 6.15 miles).
California was previously struck by a 4.2-magnitude earthquake nine days prior. The natural disaster was located in San Bernardino and centered at a depth of 15.5 kilometers (about 9.63 miles), with seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones reporting that it was located near the San Jacinto fault.
"This quake is M4.2 2 miles SW of San Bernardino. Location is pretty deep (15 km) very close to the San Jacinto fault. That part of the fault is generally locked - it had a M7 in the 19th century. We often see small quakes like this below locked segments," Jones wrote on her X account.
A separate 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported to have struck California earlier in January. The natural disaster was located in Lytle Creek, which is located about 12 miles from Rancho Cucamonga and centered at a depth of 8.8 kilometers (about 5.5 miles) on January 5, according to the United States Geological Survey.