6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

The Ontario earthquake was the second reported in California this week at the latest of several in recent weeks. A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck California on February 12, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in El Centro and centered at a depth of 18.9 kilometers (about 11.74 miles). An estimated 2,047 residents said they felt the earthquake at the time of publication on Friday morning.

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on February 9. The natural disaster was located in Malibu and centered at a depth of 15.3 kilometers (about 8.6 miles).

The February 9 earthquake appeared to interrupt a live Fox Sports 1 broadcast. 'Speak' host Joy Taylor shared a clip of the incident on her X account, which took place as she was addressing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' legacy heading into his Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We are experiencing an earthquake," Taylor said after pausing, though keeping her composure and continuing her take.

FS1's headquarters are located in the Century City section of Los Angeles. The Malibu earthquake was reported hours after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Hawaii on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located off the Pāhala and centered at a depth of 34.6 kilometers (about 21.5 miles). Several other earthquakes were reported in California during recent months.

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck California on February 2, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located off the Northern California coast near the San Francisco Zoo and centered at a depth of 9.9 kilometers (about 6.15 miles).

California was previously struck by a 4.2-magnitude earthquake nine days prior. The natural disaster was located in San Bernardino and centered at a depth of 15.5 kilometers (about 9.63 miles), with seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones reporting that it was located near the San Jacinto fault.

"This quake is M4.2 2 miles SW of San Bernardino. Location is pretty deep (15 km) very close to the San Jacinto fault. That part of the fault is generally locked - it had a M7 in the 19th century. We often see small quakes like this below locked segments," Jones wrote on her X account.

A separate 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported to have struck California earlier in January. The natural disaster was located in Lytle Creek, which is located about 12 miles from Rancho Cucamonga and centered at a depth of 8.8 kilometers (about 5.5 miles) on January 5, according to the United States Geological Survey.