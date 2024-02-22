California Spot Named 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant' In The State

Sometimes it's nice to dress up and enjoy a fancy dinner at a fine-dining establishment, but doing this all the time can be unhealthy for your wallet. That's where hole-in-the-wall establishments swoop in to save the day. Unlike fine dining, these no-frills restaurants are kind to your wallet and your soul. Offering a delicious variety of comfort foods at a low price, the unassuming nature of these restaurants cannot be beat!

If you've been on the look out for a delicious and affordable dining experience, look no further than the "best hole-in-the-wall" restaurant in California!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in California is La Taqueria in San Francisco. LoveFood praised this spot for its no-frills stature and delicious meal options. Sierra Subs and Salads in Three Rivers was also included in the list.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in the entire state:

"Many consider La Taqueria to be the best Mexican restaurant in California, which is certainly saying something. Located in San Francisco’s Mission District, in the heart of the city’s Latino community, it’s been here for around three decades. The restaurant is famed having for the best burritos, which come packed with meat, fish, and/or vegetables – and with no ‘fillers,’ like rice. The tacos are pretty amazing too, and diners reckon the joint definitely lives up to the hype."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall eateries in the entire country visit lovefood.com.