Colorado Has Two Of The 'Most Beautiful' Lakes In The U.S.

There's something inherently majestic about lakes. The pristine waters, vast depths, and accompanying environments, like mountains and forests, usually make for jaw-dropping views. Add in thrilling activities like hikes and kayaking, and you're in for an unforgettable experience. Some Americans may move to lake towns so they can be near these wonderful bodies of water all year round.

That's why Places To Travel compiled a list of the most picturesque lakes in America, from underrated spots to well-known destinations. Two lakes in Colorado landed on the list!

Hanging Lake is a spot that always leaves people stunned. Described as a tropical-looking vista, the bright colors and gentle waterfalls spilling over limestone cliffs cement this lake as a must-visit. According to writers, officials warn the steep hike to Hanging Lake can be challenging, especially for elderly people and small children.