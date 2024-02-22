J. Cole Previews New Music & Teases 'The Fall Off' In Vintage Vlog
By Tony M. Centeno
February 22, 2024
The countdown to J. Cole's long-awaited album has officially begun.
On Wednesday, February 21, the Dreamville founder uploaded a nearly 10-minute vlog as part of his new series "Might Delete Later." The vintage clip, which reminds fans of the Smack DVD era, opens with Cole etching his name on a sign for his upcoming album The Fall Off followed by scenes of him on tour with Drake, in the studio with Tay Keith and roaming the streets with Bas. Midway through, Cole debuts a new song that might be called "Powered Up."
"There's not a rap n***a breathin' that can outlast/The Fall Off is like Hov droppin' Reasonable Doubt last," Cole raps.
The song is just another sign that Cole is close to unveiling his highly-anticipated album. He first announced his plans to release the album in 2020 after he shared a layout for "The Fall Off Era," which included his 2021 album The Off-Season, a potential mixtape called It's A Boy and his forthcoming album The Fall Off.
“I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram," Cole wrote in the caption of his now-deleted post.
Since then, Cole has been alluding to his "final" album in a series of songs from “Adonis Interlude (The Montage)” from the Creed III soundtrack to his guest verse on Summer Walker's Clear 2: Soft Life EP. As of presstime, Cole has not shared a release date for the album yet. However, between his latest preview and his ongoing tour with Drake and Lil Durk, The Fall Off could arrive sooner than fans think.
J. COLE THE FALL OFF ERA pic.twitter.com/4LsAlHeFis— DatPiff (@DatPiff) December 30, 2020