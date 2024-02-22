J. Cole Previews New Music & Teases 'The Fall Off' In Vintage Vlog

The song is just another sign that Cole is close to unveiling his highly-anticipated album. He first announced his plans to release the album in 2020 after he shared a layout for "The Fall Off Era," which included his 2021 album The Off-Season, a potential mixtape called It's A Boy and his forthcoming album The Fall Off.



“I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram," Cole wrote in the caption of his now-deleted post.



Since then, Cole has been alluding to his "final" album in a series of songs from “Adonis Interlude (The Montage)” from the Creed III soundtrack to his guest verse on Summer Walker's Clear 2: Soft Life EP. As of presstime, Cole has not shared a release date for the album yet. However, between his latest preview and his ongoing tour with Drake and Lil Durk, The Fall Off could arrive sooner than fans think.