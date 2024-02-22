The Jonas Brothers are getting in some quality exercise time together even as they take their tour across the globe.

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (February 21) to share a video of himself and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as well as their drummer Jack Lawless, in the gym ahead of their show in Manila, Philippines, per People.

In the clip, all four can be seen walking on treadmills, with the three brothers even matching in all-black workout gear, as a slightly out-of-breath Nick tells the camera that they are "getting that pre-show workout in" and the others cheer along.

The JoBros also spent some time outside of the gym while in the city, with Joe even sharing some sunny snaps of himself on Instagram Thursday basking in the sun in what looks like a park.

"Taking in that sweet manila sun ☀️," he captioned the pics.