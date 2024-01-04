Joe Jonas Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Stormi Bree

Joe Jonas seems to be moving on following his divorce from Sophie Turner. This week, the popular gossip account Duex Moi shared a tip they received about the Jonas Brothers singer having dinner in Aspen Colorado on Thursday, January 4th. "Joe Jonas and his new girlfriend Stormi Bree are also at Casa Tua Aspen tonight," the blind item read per Page Six. The tipster also shared a blurry photo of Jonas and Bree, whose real name is Stormi Henley, sitting across from each other in the intimate restaurant.

According to Page Six, the two were also spotted earlier that day at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico as they made their way to Aspen. Jonas' rumored romance with Stormi follows his divorce from actress Sophie Turner, who is also moving on. Last month, the Game of Thrones star was spotted kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in the streets of London.

On September 6th, Joe and Sophie shared a statement on their Instagram accounts confirming their divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the joint statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children." In October, Sophie and Joe came to an amicable agreement on their custody battle over their daughters Willa (3) and Delphine (1). "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," they said in a joint statement. "We look forward to being great co-parents."