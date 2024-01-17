Nick Jonas Shares Photos From Daughter Malti's Elmo-Themed 2nd Birthday

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 17, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Jonas is showing off the stunning birthday bash he and Priyanka Chopra Jonas threw for their daughter Malti. This week, the Jonas Brothers musician took to Instagram to share photos from Malti's 2nd birthday, which was Elmo-themed. "Our little angel is 2 years old," the proud dad captioned the series of photos.

One photo features Malti, looking adorable in a red and pink heart outfit complete with heart-shaped sunglasses and a pink tiara, standing in front of a sign showing Elmo and the words "Malti's World."

Last year, Nick and Priyanka's first child made her public debut as her dad and uncles received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame for their work as the Jonas Brothers. The outing also marked the first time fans saw Malti's face. While her parents have shared several updates with fans on Instagram, they've always chosen to purposefully hide her face in photos until recently.

Malti's birthday party comes amid Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin's world tour celebrating their discography. In December, they thanked their crew for a successful US run of The Tour. "We cannot begin to describe how lucky we are to have this crew. The constant dedication, attention to detail, and heart that they put into this show each night is beyond words. To have such a wonderful group behind us means the world," they wrote.

The band recently announced 2024 dates that will see them travel to New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, and more.

