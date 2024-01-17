Nick Jonas Shares Photos From Daughter Malti's Elmo-Themed 2nd Birthday

Nick Jonas is showing off the stunning birthday bash he and Priyanka Chopra Jonas threw for their daughter Malti. This week, the Jonas Brothers musician took to Instagram to share photos from Malti's 2nd birthday, which was Elmo-themed. "Our little angel is 2 years old," the proud dad captioned the series of photos.

One photo features Malti, looking adorable in a red and pink heart outfit complete with heart-shaped sunglasses and a pink tiara, standing in front of a sign showing Elmo and the words "Malti's World."