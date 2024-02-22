The Most 'Out-Of-The-Ordinary' Restaurant In Colorado

Restaurants across the United States strive to bring guests a memorable dining experience. This can manifest as some mouthwatering dishes, picturesque scenery and decor, or staff that goes above and beyond to enrich your visit. Some eateries spice up the dining format with strange menu items, bizarre concepts, unusual building locations, and other head-scratching ideas. These quirks can work out by attracting a consistent, sometimes loyal, customer base.

LoveFood recently released a list dedicated to these unique restaurants. The website revealed every state's "most unusual dining experience" based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the roundup, Colorado's most out-of-the-ordinary restaurant is The Airplane Restaurant! Here's why this retro establishment graced the list:

"This unusual restaurant in Colorado Springs is housed in an old Boeing KC-97 tanker. Built in 1953, this plane flew all over the world before being decommissioned in 2002. Decorated with historic aviation memorabilia and artefacts, the plane area of the restaurant can seat 42 passengers. However, you won't find bland airplane food here; the menu includes tasty burgers, salads, seafood, steaks, and ribs."