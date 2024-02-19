Twenty One Pilots Tease Something Big With Mysterious Letters, Billboards

By Katrina Nattress

February 19, 2024

Twenty One Pilots Performs At Chase Center
Photo: Getty Images North America

It's been nearly three years since Twenty One Pilots released Scaled and Icy, and it looks like the duo are launching their next era in a stealthy way. Over the past few days, mysterious yellow and red billboards and posters have been popping up all over the world, and letters have been popping up in fans' mailboxes sent from the Sacred Municipality of Dema, which builds off lore from 2018's Trench and 2015's Blurryface. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the band discreetly changed the album art on streaming platforms, plastering red tape across eyes on album covers and displaying a new logo.

Check out some of the clues below.

The teasing comes after Twenty One Pilots debuted a new song last month, but there was a catch: you couldn't hear it. The stunt came during a livestream to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Vessel. At the end of the set, frontman Tyler Joseph performed the new song on ukulele but the sound of Josh Dun's drums was turned up so high that you couldn't hear any of it.

In personal news, Joseph and his wife Jenna announced late last year that they're expecting their third child together. The baby is due in April, so it looks like 2024 is going to be an exciting year!

Twenty One Pilots
