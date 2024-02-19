Twenty One Pilots Tease Something Big With Mysterious Letters, Billboards
By Katrina Nattress
February 19, 2024
It's been nearly three years since Twenty One Pilots released Scaled and Icy, and it looks like the duo are launching their next era in a stealthy way. Over the past few days, mysterious yellow and red billboards and posters have been popping up all over the world, and letters have been popping up in fans' mailboxes sent from the Sacred Municipality of Dema, which builds off lore from 2018's Trench and 2015's Blurryface. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the band discreetly changed the album art on streaming platforms, plastering red tape across eyes on album covers and displaying a new logo.
Check out some of the clues below.
People on Reddit are reporting receiving letters in the mail https://t.co/4UVRsywG2u pic.twitter.com/pAvnFYJrZX— discord clique (@DiscordClique) February 15, 2024
🚨A new poster has been found in Barcelona🇪🇸! Found by @albert_halftown pic.twitter.com/hKrSNk9xC1— Bandito Hub |-/ (@BanditoHub) February 18, 2024
🚨Looks like billboards are scattered randomly across the world ans not just in cities with red and yellow flags! This picture was taken in Toronto— Bandito Hub |-/ (@BanditoHub) February 17, 2024
CC: @scaledandiced https://t.co/iJFWABcesf pic.twitter.com/cGCGxGVvuO
The teasing comes after Twenty One Pilots debuted a new song last month, but there was a catch: you couldn't hear it. The stunt came during a livestream to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Vessel. At the end of the set, frontman Tyler Joseph performed the new song on ukulele but the sound of Josh Dun's drums was turned up so high that you couldn't hear any of it.
In personal news, Joseph and his wife Jenna announced late last year that they're expecting their third child together. The baby is due in April, so it looks like 2024 is going to be an exciting year!