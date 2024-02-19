It's been nearly three years since Twenty One Pilots released Scaled and Icy, and it looks like the duo are launching their next era in a stealthy way. Over the past few days, mysterious yellow and red billboards and posters have been popping up all over the world, and letters have been popping up in fans' mailboxes sent from the Sacred Municipality of Dema, which builds off lore from 2018's Trench and 2015's Blurryface. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the band discreetly changed the album art on streaming platforms, plastering red tape across eyes on album covers and displaying a new logo.

Check out some of the clues below.