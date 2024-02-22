Tyler, The Creator Debuts Brand New Louis Vuitton Collection

"What an experience being in that office, imagination running wild," he continued. "Have you seen that chessboard?!!!! i had a real late night editing these photos, im happy to finally share this collection and lookbook with you guys. still cant believe it."



This may be the first collection Tyler has designed himself, but it's not the first time he's joined forces with the fashion house. He provided the score for the Fall/Winter 2022 show, which was the late Virgil Abloh's final event before his untimely death. Meanwhile, Tyler and Pharrell have joined forces in the studio well before Pharrell took over for Abloh last year. The other half of N.E.R.D recruited Tyler for his song "Cash In Cash Out" last summer. They also worked together for "Are We Still Friends?" from Tyler's Igor album.



"Thank you @pharrell i love you, you keep throwing me the keys," Tyler said of Pharrell. "The @louisvuitton team thank yall for allowing these ideas come to life. thank you @darrenvongphakdy we really ran in there like we ran the place. and @missrazavi and @luisperezdop we the trio for real."



Tyler, the Creator's capsule for Louis Vuitton drops March 21. See more looks from the collection below.