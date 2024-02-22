Wisconsin Eatery Named The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant' In The State

If you're looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, you can always stop by one of the many tried and true popular restaurants or food chains around the state for a meal that is sure to please. However, some of the best food comes from hidden gems and little known restaurants.

LoveFood searched around the country for the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that is worth exploring the road less traveled, "from historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer warm welcomes and wonderful plates of food."

So which eatery was named the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Wisconsin?

Al's Hamburger Shop

Located in Green Bay, this longtime favorite has been dishing out tasty hamburgers and other classic fare for nearly a century. Al's Hamburger Shop is located at 131 S. Washington Street. Here's what the site had to say:

"This cute burger joint dates back to 1934, and is a favorite among locals (and anyone else in the know). The menu at Al's Hamburger Shop is simple yet perfectly executed. A range of classic and specialty burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, and shakes are served up to happy customers, who perch at the few blue leather-topped stools or grab a cozy booth."

See more hidden gem restaurants around the country by checking out the full list at lovefood.com.