Wisconsin Eatery Crowned The 'Best Chinese Restaurant' In The Entire State

Wisconsin may be in the middle of the country, but that doesn't mean you can find flavors from around the world right here in the Badger State, from incredible Italian restaurants to must-try Mexican eateries. When it comes to Chinese cuisine, nearly everyone has their go-to spot where they can find their favorite order of soup dumplings or chow down on some dim sum.

Based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the absolute best Chinese restaurant in each state, "from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots."

According to the site, the best Chinese restaurant in all of Wisconsin is Emperor of China in Milwaukee. This popular family-owned eatery serves up a variety of regional cuisines. Emperor of China is located at 1010 E. Brady Street.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"With colorful murals, bright red lanterns, and decorative vases, family-run The Emperor of China certainly has ambiance, which is one of the things that keeps customers coming back. The food is another, with must-orders including orange chicken, sesame chicken, and prosperity shrimp. The latter is a slightly sweet specialty dish of crispy prawns in a creamy glaze with pineapple and candied walnuts."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best Chinese restaurants around the country.