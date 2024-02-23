“This is Coulda Been – sign on the dotted line, one percent is yours, 99 is mine," Snoop Dogg raps.



The song, which was produced by Bnyx, is set to serve as the theme song for Druski's upcoming reality show, "Coulda Been House." His new series has been described as "a blend of 'Making The Band' meets 'American Idol'." Contestants will have to live together in a house while they compete for a chance to win $50,000 and score a record deal with Druski’s popular Coulda Been Records label. The show will be hosted by Druski and will feature appearances from Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown and more.



"Coulda Been House" will only strengthen Druski's dominance in the comedy space. He just wrapped up an incredible year where he starred alongside Chloe Bailey and Quavo in the Peacock original Praise This. He also appeared in the recent reboot of House Party. "Coulda Been House" premieres on Druski's YouTube channel February 28 at 9 p.m.



Watch the music video for "Standin' On Bihness" below.

