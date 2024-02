Georgia Shop Named The Best Bakery In The State

Sometimes you have to just treat yourself to something delicious from a bakery, whether you're craving a sweet bite or leaning more on the side of savory. Yelp recently compiled a list of the best bakery in each state according to Yelp Elites, and the list is filled with standout establishments serving up a variety of incredible baked goods like pastries, breads, danishes, donuts and much more.

According to the list, the best bakery in all of Georgia is Goose Feathers Cafe & Bakery in Savannah, which has a 4.3 rating on Yelp and over 1,700 reviews. This European-style cafe and bakery not only has a menu full of hot meals and sandwiches, but it also crafts pastries, croissants and desserts from scratch each day that are perfect for any occasion. Goose Feathers is located at 39 Barnard Street.

Here's what one Yelper had to say: "Staple to visit if in Savannah. Everything is very fresh and prepared on a scale far above the norm. Efficient service and remarkable to say the least."

Here's how Yelp determined its rankings:

"This is an all-time list of the top bakeries in every state according to Yelp Elites. We identified businesses in the bakery category on Yelp, with a large concentration of five star Elite reviews. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of January 24, 2024."

Visit blog.yelp.com to see more of the best bakeries around the state. You can also check out our previous coverage to read up on where to find other bakery treats, such as the best pie or the best donut in the state.