North Carolina Eatery Named The State's Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant'

If you're looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, you can always stop by one of the many tried and true popular restaurants or food chains around the state for a meal that is sure to please. However, some of the best food comes from hidden gems and little known restaurants.

LoveFood searched around the country for the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that is worth exploring the road less traveled, "from historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer warm welcomes and wonderful plates of food."

So which eatery was named the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in North Carolina?

Country Deli

Located in Kill Devil Hills, this restaurant is known for dishing out incredible — and very filling — sandwiches. Country Deli is located at 1900 S. Croatan Highway. Here's what the site had to say:

"Country Deli, located on the state's Outer Banks line of barrier islands, is famous for its overstuffed sandwiches — which are so big that customers often save half for later. Generous fillings include BLT and delicious cheeses, while the cookies, Rice Krispie treats, and ice cream sandwiches are popular too. There's also a range of deli foods on sale, mostly from local producers. Planning on visiting? Don't forget that the deli closes fro the winter season (from late December to early February) each year."

