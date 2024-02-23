Odds For Donald Trump's Potential Running Mate Revealed

A betting website has released odds for former President Donald Trump's potential running mate.

Sen. Tim Scott (R- S.C.) currently has the best odds to be selected as Trump's running mate, according to Gambling.com. Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is also included at +800 odds, according to Gambling.com.

Trump's lone remaining primary opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served s a U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, is listed as the biggest longshot at +5000 odds.

Gambling.com's full list of Trump's potential running mates is included below:

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (+150)

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (+300)

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida (+450)

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (+600)

(+600) U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York (+800)

of New York (+800) Former U.S. Rep. and Democratic presidential candidate (2020) Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii (+800)

of Hawaii (+800) U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio (+950)

of Ohio (+950) Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (+1000)

(+1000) Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson (+2000)

(+2000) Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake (+3000)

(+3000) U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia (+6000)

of Georgia (+6000) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (+10000)

(+10000) Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (+15000)

(+15000) Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (+50000)

Earlier this week, confirmed that his shortlist of potential running mates during a town hall event in Greenville, South Carolina, with FOX News' Laura Ingraham Tuesday (February 20) night. Ingraham rattled off a list of potential names, which included Scott, DeSantis, Gabbard, Ramaswamy, Donalds and Noem.

“They are," Trump responded when asked by Ingraham if the names included were on his shortlist.