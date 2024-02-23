Odds For Donald Trump's Potential Running Mate Revealed
By Jason Hall
February 23, 2024
A betting website has released odds for former President Donald Trump's potential running mate.
Sen. Tim Scott (R- S.C.) currently has the best odds to be selected as Trump's running mate, according to Gambling.com. Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is also included at +800 odds, according to Gambling.com.
Trump's lone remaining primary opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served s a U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, is listed as the biggest longshot at +5000 odds.
Gambling.com's full list of Trump's potential running mates is included below:
- U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (+150)
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (+300)
- U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida (+450)
- Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (+600)
- U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York (+800)
- Former U.S. Rep. and Democratic presidential candidate (2020) Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii (+800)
- U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio (+950)
- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (+1000)
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson (+2000)
- Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake (+3000)
- U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia (+6000)
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (+10000)
- Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (+15000)
- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (+50000)
Earlier this week, confirmed that his shortlist of potential running mates during a town hall event in Greenville, South Carolina, with FOX News' Laura Ingraham Tuesday (February 20) night. Ingraham rattled off a list of potential names, which included Scott, DeSantis, Gabbard, Ramaswamy, Donalds and Noem.
“They are," Trump responded when asked by Ingraham if the names included were on his shortlist.
Trump acknowledges that Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis, Byron Donalds, Kristi Noem, Tulsi Gabbard are on the shortlist for VP pic.twitter.com/2CLNRF2U6i— Acyn (@Acyn) February 21, 2024
“They’re all solid,” Trump added. “And I always say I want people with common sense because there’s so many things happening in this country that don’t make sense.”
Trump said that the "first quality" he was looking for while considering running mates was their ability to be “a good president because if something should happen, you have to have somebody that’s going to be a great president," but acknowledged his belief that primary voters cared more about the name on top of the ticket rather than the running mate.
“The one thing that always surprises me is that the VP choice has absolutely no impact,” Trump said. “It’s whoever the president is, it just seems.”
Trump had previously teased that he'd already decided on his running mate during a previous town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, in January.