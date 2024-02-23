Rage Against The Machine Bass Player Unsure If The Band Actually Broke Up

Last month, Rage Against The Machine's drummer Brad Wilk declared that the band was broken up, but bassist Tim Commerford is telling a different story. And that story is that he has no idea the band's status.

When asked by Rolling Stone in a new interview if RATM was actually over, Commerford admitted that he's unsure. “I don’t know. I don’t get involved in that. I’m the bass player. I just wait for someone to tell me what to do," he said. "Brad said what he said, but he’s one step above me. He’s in the number three spot. I am the low man on the totem pole. That’s all I can tell you. I’m the bass player. The bass players always are the last people to find out about s**t like that.”

“When the Rage light gets shined up in the clouds, like the Bat-Signal that Batman would see and would know that he had to go do some s**t…that’s how I live it," Commerford added. "And that feels the best for me. This is the first time in my life that I’ve been able to really remove myself from it and be like, ‘Yeah, I live off the grid.’ And that in itself is enough.”

Wilk made the breakup announcement at the beginning of the year, as fans anticipated news about rescheduled RATM tour dates. “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all of the canceled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further," he wrote at the time. "So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack [de la Rocha], Tom [Morello], and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

“I am sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen,” Wilk added. “I really wish it was…”

De La Rocha and Morello have yet to address the band's future.