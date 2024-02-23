Ruling Made In Tennessee, Virginia NIL Lawsuit Against NCAA

A preliminary injunction has been granted in the lawsuit filed against the NCAA by the attorney generals of Tennessee and Virginia following its investigation into alleged NIL violations it claimed were committed by the University of Tennessee, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Friday (February 23).

The NCAA will be prohibited from enforcing NIL rules under injunction the order signed by U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker.

"Here, the situation requires no more and no less than permitting student-athletes to negotiate NIL deals with third parties prior to committing to a particular school," the order states.. "The NCAA fails to show how such relief will cause any harm that outweighs the irreparable harm that student-athletes will face in the absence of an injunction."

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Eastern District of Tennessee in January, accuses the NCAA of “enforcing rules that unfairly restrict how athletes can commercially use their name, image and likeness at a critical juncture in the recruiting calendar.”