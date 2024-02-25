Jennifer Aniston Reveals Celebrity She Shared Special New Year's Kiss With

Jennifer Aniston took the stage at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24th, where she revealed information about a "fortunate" New Year's Eve kiss. According to People, the 55-year-old actress ascended the stage to give the Life Achievement Award to gracious recipient, Barbra Streisand. During her speech, Aniston praised the timeless icon for her relentless efforts, not just in Hollywood, but in multiple facets of womanhood, humanity, public safety, and environmental issues.

"Barbra did not just pave the way for us women; she bulldozed a clearing for us. Magnificent talent aside, she's also a mensch. Barbra created the Streisand foundation, giving tens of millions of dollars in grants to more than 800 organizations supporting women's health, civil rights, environmental issues and gun control."

After doting upon Streisand for a while, Aniston revealed that she regards the Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-award winning actress so highly that the two even shared a New Year's kiss one year.

"And while I haven't had the pleasure of working with her — yet — I've been fortunate enough to spend cherished time with her over the years, and I even got to kiss her at midnight one New Year's Eve. I'm telling the truth. Barbra, I love you, I love you, and congratulations on this well-deserved honor."