Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie & More Stun In Must-See SAG Awards Looks
By Logan DeLoye
February 25, 2024
A handful of star-studded celebs sported bold red carpet looks on their way into the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24th, where multiple individuals were honored for their unforgettable contributions to TV and film. The red carpet (more silver than red) ushered some of Hollywood's most prominent into the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, but not before each stopped to give fan's an exclusive look at their award show fits.
The one and only Selena Gomez stunned in a white, form-fitting gown, accentuating her beautiful figure while highlighting an elegant neckline as she walked with undeniable grace. The "Single Soon" star wore dangly, diamond earrings to match the embellishment in her straps. Fans were unable to see the standout's entire look because the length of her gown blocked the view of her shoes.
Margot Robbie took the carpet in a gorgeous gown with pink flair which was to be expected from the astonishing "Barbie" standout. Robbie's beautiful smile lit up the room as she strolled down the carpet, capturing the attention of all who surrounded her in a pretty black mini dress (heels to match) with a large pink bow tied to the side. She also paused to pose with husband Tom Ackerley for a few adorable photos.
Anne Hathaway (who seemingly does not age) strutted onto the red carpet in a bold blue dress that had carpet-goers doing a double-take! Draped in a breathtaking off-the-shoulder blue ensemble, Hathaway posed for a handful of photos as she made her way into the venue, looking extremely pleased to be in attendance. The look was made complete with a large blue and silver belt, and silver shoes to compliment a dazzling diamond necklace.
We've talked about gowns, but what about tuxes? Several male actors also showed out in ready-to-wear couture, stepping onto the scene with glowing countenances and perfectly tied ties. Bradley Cooper donned a classic suit featuring a black jacket, pants, shoes, tie, and a white, collared dress shirt. The prominent actor beamed as he walked past excited fans and media personnel.
Idris Elba also walked the 30th Annual SAG Awards red carpet, taking a similar approach to the classic suit and tie, pulling off an unforgettable and unmatched all-black look. The classy fit was certainly one for the books as stars (dressed to impress) made their way into the award show auditorium.
Other red carpet standouts included, Finneas O' Connell, Nicole Beharie, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, and more. Enjoy additional photos from pre-show red carpet below!