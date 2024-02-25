Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie & More Stun In Must-See SAG Awards Looks

A handful of star-studded celebs sported bold red carpet looks on their way into the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24th, where multiple individuals were honored for their unforgettable contributions to TV and film. The red carpet (more silver than red) ushered some of Hollywood's most prominent into the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, but not before each stopped to give fan's an exclusive look at their award show fits.

The one and only Selena Gomez stunned in a white, form-fitting gown, accentuating her beautiful figure while highlighting an elegant neckline as she walked with undeniable grace. The "Single Soon" star wore dangly, diamond earrings to match the embellishment in her straps. Fans were unable to see the standout's entire look because the length of her gown blocked the view of her shoes.